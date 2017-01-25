Former White House Economist discusses the president’s iniatives to accelerate growth

On Wednesday, a former White House Economist shared his thoughts on the President’s initiative to accelerate growth.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, a former White House Economist shared his thoughts on the President’s initiative to accelerate growth.

Dr. Bruce Yandle, served as Senior Economist during President Gerald Ford’s term and was the Executive Director of the Federal Trade Commission under Ronald Reagan.

At a Power Lunch in North Augusta, he addressed the slow growth of the economy and his projections based on actions already taken by President Donald Trump.

“Mr. Trump wants a 4 lane economy,” Yandle told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “He is calling for 4 percent growth in real G.D.P. as opposed to 2 percent right now or as opposed to the 3.1 percent which is our average.”

Yandle says from his experience he’s realized the start of a new administration is a time of uncertainty for the nation.

