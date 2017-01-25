Reports: Mary Tyler Moore hospitalized in ‘grave condition’

mary-tyler-moore

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Actress Mary Tyler Moore is in “grave condition” at a Connecticut hospital, according to reports.

The news was first reported Wednesday by TMZ.

TMZ reported that family members are coming to the hospital to say goodbye. They also said that she has been on a respirator for a week.

Moore, 80, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the 1970s. She underwent brain surgery in 2011 to remove a meningioma, a type of benign tumor.

Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her role as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show and for playing Mary Richards on the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

