Scuttle’s Island bankruptcy case dismissed

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The bankruptcy case for the owners of a “failed” water park in North Augusta has been dismissed by a federal judge.

Cedar Rock Holdings is the company behind Scuttle’s Island, which was supposed to be built off Highway 25 in North Augusta.

This week, a judge dismissed the bankruptcy case because at least three of the creditors listed on the case didn’t give authority to file for bankruptcy.

All parties still have to go to court to discuss costs associated with the case.

Meanwhile, the former proposed site of Scuttle’s Island is up for sale.

The asking price for the 75-acre property is currently at $5million.