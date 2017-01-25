Turkey Oak still champion says Tree Commissioner

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta tree is still a state champion at least for now

Earlier this month we told you about the Turkey Oak on Wrightsboro Road that was officially measured  and determined to be the Champion of the state.

Well after all the publicity, the Georgia Champion tree program got a call about another tree in Augusta that was even  bigger.
The Augusta Tree Commission checked out the challenger and  says the current Champion hasn’t been dethroned.

“Well it’s a bigger tree but it’s not a Turkey Oak they’re very similar it’s a Southern Red Oak it’s easy to see how it might be confusing except for size the red oak gets to be a huge tree,” says Roy Simkins Chairman of the Augusta Tree Commission

Simkins say he looked  at the acorns and the leaves to determine the challenger wasn’t a Turkey Oak, .

