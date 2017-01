Related Coverage Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-20

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an accident this morning in Columbia County, Georgia.

It happened around just before 8 a.m Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound near exit 180.

A pickup truck was involved in the wreck.

The name of the victim has not been released.

As of 10:30 a.m., traffic was still moving slowly near the scene of the accident.

A wrecker is currently removing the truck and traffic should begin moving normally again shortly.