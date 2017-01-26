Augusta election officials watch obits to keep voter rolls current

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Daniel Hartzog doesn’t want the election system to be taken for a ride,

He supports President Trump and does worry that someone who is in here, is still eligible to be here on Election Day.

“It is a legitimate issue to be because it can arise that illegal votes are taking place,” said Hartzog.

This is an issue for President Trump who says voter fraud is wide spread including having people who are dead, and have been be still registered to vote.

So what do Augusta election officials say about that?

I would say no,” said Richmond County Deputy Elections Director Travis Doss.

Keeping the voter rolls current is part of the routine at Augusta’s elections office.

Here a worker goes online, checking out the local obituaries, where the names are cross checked with the voter list

This is something the office does every day.

“We abide by the state and federal laws and one of the things in our state law it does allow us to do is remove people based on the obituaries so we do check the daily papers every day,” said Doss.

This is just one of the steps Augusta is taking to make sure the names of old voters rest in peace and are not taking part in the election process.

Doss says in Georgia it’s a state wide effort.

“I know that many state and especially out secretary of State is working very diligently to alleviate any of those fears for voters in Georgia and Richmond County,” said Doss.

Now when the Elections office finds a voter in the obituaries a letter is sent to the families saying they have been removed but this is also to verify it’s the right person who is being removed.