City gets to work on Rocky Creek area sewage issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta officials came forward Tuesday to address major sewage back up problems in south Augusta near Rocky Creek.

Homeowners complained about lots of sewage backed up into their neighborhoods for weeks.

“I was on the ground. Several of our commissioners were on the ground to take a look at what’s going on,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis told media Tuesday.

He joined other city officials to let those residents know leaders have heard their cries.

“Now that we believe we’ve got a solution in place, it’s important to let all of our citizens know that this matters to us as a city government,” Davis said.

Raw sewage overflowed from manholes on Virginia and Coleman Avenues this month after heavy rains hit the South Augusta neighborhood this month. Commissioners quickly began plans to identify and address the problem with the Utilities and Engineering Departments.

Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier was also one of the city leaders who attended a press conference on Chester Ave. near Fleming Tennis Center.

“It’s an old pipe that runs through the middle of a swamp that gets submerged when we get the heavy rains that we’ve had,” Wiedmeier said.

That old pipe is in its 60s according to Wiedmeier who said it lays in a swamp between Highway 56 and Doug Barnard Parkway wreaking havoc on south Augusta neighborhoods. He added there is a plan to fix the problem permanently.

“A series of one major lift station and two ancillary lift stations laying a force main.”

The city plans to move quickly identifying vendors for the project with a $4 million to $5 million price tag. Commissioner Dennis Williams, who represents the district with the sewage problems, said those funds are in the city’s budget. Wiedmeier confirmed that funds would come from the Capital Improvement Fund.

“The way the water department has responded to the rain that we’ve had down, the citizens can see that we are out there working and making some adjustments to halfway satisfy the situation until we can remedy it,” Commissioner Williams said.

City officials expect the problem to be fixed by the end of this year, but homeowners may still have sewage backup before the solution comes.