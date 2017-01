Related Coverage Parents respond to video of student jumped for shoes circulating social media

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that one of the suspects in an attack on a Hephzibah High School student– that was captured on video– was already facing felony charges.

Michael Williams was charged in July of 2016 with attempt to commit burglary. He has not yet gone to trial for that charge.

He is one of four teens charged in the assault on the student, which happened at the high school.

The victim is expected to be OK.