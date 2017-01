COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Lakeside High School has just raised the bar with its educational offerings.

Eligible students at the Columbia County School will now be able to participate in the International Baccalaureate program.

IB programs around the world are dedicated to developing the intellectual, personal and emotional skills needed to live in a rapidly globalized world.

The IB designation comes after a rigorous application and interview process for Lakeside.