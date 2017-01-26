Man arrested after throat-stabbing in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is behind bars after stabbing another man in the throat.

Thomson Police responded to an apartment on White Oak Ext. Wednesday night for a reported stabbing.

Once there, officers found 38-year-old Cerlando McGahee suffering from a stab wound to the throat.

McGahee was taken to Doctors Hospital in Augusta for treatment.

The suspect, Brady White, fled the scene but was later arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by McDuffie County Deputies.

White has been charged with Aggravated Assault.