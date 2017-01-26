Man arrested after throat-stabbing in Thomson

mike-lepp By Published:
stabbing

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is behind bars after stabbing another man in the throat.

Thomson Police responded to an apartment on White Oak Ext. Wednesday night for a reported stabbing.

Once there, officers found 38-year-old Cerlando McGahee suffering from a stab wound to the throat.

McGahee was taken to Doctors Hospital in Augusta for treatment.

The suspect, Brady White, fled the scene but was later arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by McDuffie County Deputies.

White has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s