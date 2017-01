AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning.

It was called in just after 12:30 a.m. from Millbrook Pointe Apartments, off Skinner Mill Road, in Augusta.

Dispatch tells us there is no crime scene, and that the caller had driven the woman to the apartment complex. The victim was still in the car when deputies arrived on scene.

There is no information on suspects.