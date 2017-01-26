President’s proposed school choice vision already an option in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – President Donald Trump’s vision to invest $20 billion dollars toward school choice is not a new concept.

Trump’s plan gives students and parents the option to attend any private or public school they want.

In Aiken County school choice is already closing the achievement gap.

Horse Creek Academy is a public charter school, meaning there’s no cost to send your child there.

School leaders say the institution doesn’t compete with other schools in the district, but rather opens the doors for a top-rate, high-quality education.

“Do you like having the option to choose what school you go to?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes ma’am,” said H.C.A student Amya Toole.

Before transferring to Horse Creek Academy, Toole was a student at Aiken Middle School.

The 8th grader says at Aiken Middle her grades suffered because of disruptions that cut valuable instructional time.

“I was bullied and I got hurt a lot,” she told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “So people used to try to fight me for no reason and so I had bad grades because of that.”

Toole says without the charter school she wouldn’t be on track to live out her dream and go to college.

H.C.A.’s model is simple, educate kids from Pre-K through 12th grade and by the time kids graduate they’ll have the equivalent of up to 2 years of college credit under their belt.

Principal Mark Brown says the President’s plan to reform education, by allowing parents to break free from the traditional school system, levels the playing field for students who may otherwise not have that option.

Without funding for school buses, H.C.A. is limited to only students who can be driven to school, but federal funding would allow them to reach more students living in low-income areas.

“If he gives more money that we can provide transportation that would increase our enrollment tremendously,” Brown told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

People who oppose school choice say it weakens the public school system in America.

However, the Executive Director of H.C.A. says the charter school is the perfect example of Trump’s plan in action: it may not be for everyone, but it’s important to have the option.

“I think the president has his finger on the parental aspiration for their children,” Frank Roberson said. “They want their students to be exposed to the best quality of education possible and they want that choice. Choice has worked well in terms of introducing competition into a traditional public education system, competition produces quality.”

By 2121 school leaders hope to graduate the first class of Seniors.