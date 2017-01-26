Quame Lamar Collins is wanted for Questioning in the Double Homicide

Waynesboro, GA –

Quame Lamar Collins is wanted as a “Person of Interest” in the double homicide that occurred on the 5000 block of River Road on Monday, January 23, 2016. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,

Collins is wanted for questioning regarding a double homicide that occurred in Burke County and has an active Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Investigators say he is armed and dangerous.

We will keep you updated when possible. If you have any questions or know anything, please don’t hesitate to contact: Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 225 GA – 24, Waynesboro, GA 30830, Office: 706-554-2133