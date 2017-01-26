Quame Lamar Collins is wanted for Questioning in the Double Homicide

kim-scott By Published: Updated:
Quame Lamar Collins is a “Person of Interest” in the double homicide that occurred on the 5000 block of River Road on Monday, January 23, 2016.
Quame Lamar Collins is a “Person of Interest” in the double homicide that occurred on the 5000 block of River Road on Monday, January 23, 2016.

Waynesboro, GA –

Quame Lamar Collins is wanted as a “Person of Interest” in the double homicide that occurred on the 5000 block of River Road on Monday, January 23, 2016. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,

Collins is wanted for questioning regarding a double homicide that occurred in Burke County and has an active Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Investigators say he is armed and dangerous.

We will keep you updated when possible.  If you have any questions or know anything, please don’t hesitate to contact: Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 225 GA – 24, Waynesboro, GA  30830, Office:  706-554-2133

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s