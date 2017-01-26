Town hall meetings begin for Aiken County Public Schools

Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – Leaders with the Aiken County Public School District and area advisory councils are hosting a series of town hall meetings. The goal is to inform the community of new initiatives, future plans, and to let the public give their input.

“It’s always important to us that we listen and learn from our community and make our decisions and new programs and practices for our district based on community feedback. These are our community’s schools so it’s important to us that we get out to our community where they live, where they work, and where their students go to school,” said Merry Glenne Piccolino, Director of Communications, Aiken County Public Schools.

Town Hall Dates and Locations:

*Each begins at 6:30pm

Thursday, January 26th at Midland Valley High School

Monday, February 6th at South Aiken High School

Tuesday, February 7th at Aiken High School

Thursday, February 16th at Mossy Creek Elementary School

Tuesday, February 21st at Calendonia Baptist Church, Batesburg-Leesville

Thursday February 23rd at Silver Bluff High School