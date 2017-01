Related Coverage Accident Claims a Life in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A accident on Interstate 20 in Columbia County, Georgia has shut down the west bound lanes near exit 194.

It happened about 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

A tractor trailer truck was badly damaged.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us that 7 vehicles were involved.

Four people were injured.

One east bound lane on I-20 is also closed due to the wreck.

Earlier Thursday morning, another accident on I-20 in Columbia County claimed a life.