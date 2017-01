AUGUSTA, Ga.– 17-year old Greenbrier High School senior, Alexander Kirov, has been awarded a big prize in the Siemen’s national competition for high school students. Kirov placed third out of 1700 students who entered the competition.

Working with his mentor, acclaimed neuroscientist Dr. Erhard Biebrich, Kirov’s research earned him a place in a published paper AND a $40,000 scholarship from the Siemen’s Foundation.