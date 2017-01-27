Several Washington Road businesses tagged with letters “PK”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A few Augusta businesses opened to the public this week after finding out someone took a spray paint can and tagged various spots with graffiti. NewsChannel 6 received a phone about the graffiti as well as surveillance video from a business owner on Washington Road.

“I was mad. I felt like somebody was violating my business,” said Donna Rigdon, Five Guys General Manager.

The burgers and fries joint fell victim to a person show on surveillance footage using five fingers not to eat, but to do something wrong. That violation Rigdon was talking about was pink spray painted graffiti on the restaurant’s back door.

“[It was done] under a sign that says video surveillance. He knew he was on camera,” Rigdon explained.

She filed a police report with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Rigdon said she doesn’t have a clue about what the “PK” graffiti stands for, but she knows it’s not good for her business.

“On my way home, I stopped a couple of places for errands and they had been hit,” she said.

Other Washington Rd. businesses hit were Hooters, Tin Lizzy’s and Sun Trust Bank. The Arby’s on Washington Road was hit too in its drive thru. And despite some of those foods being hard to see because of that graffiti on the sign, the restaurant is still able to process food orders correctly.

“We take pride in our businesses for someone to deface it. It makes me mad,” Rigdon added.

There is no word on who could have done the tagging.

If you have any information, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.