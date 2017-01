According to Aiken Dispatch a shooting occurred less than an hour ago at South Aiken High School in Aiken South Carolina. We’re told that several people were shot during the incident. We do not have much more information at this time. Investigators remain tight lipped as they work to figure out what happened. We have cameras on the way.Tune in to WJBF news channel 6 at 11 for more on this developing story.

