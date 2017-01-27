Student brings knife to Murphy Middle School

kim-scott By Published:
Parents are notified by letter about a knife at Murphy Middle
Augusta, GA –

Letter to parents about a knife brought to Murphy Middle School – dated January 26, 2017

Good Afternoon parents,

In an effort to keep you informed, I wanted to let you know of an event today where a student brought a knife to school. Once the knife was discovered, the student was taken to the office for discipline. Please take the opportunity to speak with your child about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of items they bring to school.

D’Andrea B. Jackson, Ed. D.

 

 

