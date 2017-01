SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two men are dead after their car crashed early Friday morning in Salley, South Carolina.

24-year-old Austin Nunn, Wagener, and 32-year-old Michael Polk, Salley, were driving near Clinton Church road and Joe Scott road, when Nunn lost control of the pickup, and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened at 12:44 Friday morning.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton says high speed and alcohol could be a factor, and toxicology reports are pending.