USC Aiken enters season with national title hopes

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — After a deep postseason run in 2016 and 15 seniors returning, the USC Aiken Pacers have high expectations entering the 2017 season.

“Our goals never change,” head coach Kenny Thomas said. “Our goal is to win the Peach Belt Conference, get to the NCAA tournament and try to win that national tournament. We haven’t done that yet, we’ve knocked on the door many times, but haven’t been able to do so. Our expectations are good, but we’re cautious because we know we have a big target on our chest and we have to understand that everyday when we come out here.”

The Pacers begin the season ranked No. 5 in the nation, according to Perfect Game, and were tabbed preseason favorites to win the Peach Belt Conference on Friday.

The goal is clear, the Pacers want to bring home that elusive national title.

“Definitely win a national championship,” senior shortstop Tyler Ammerman said. “I think we have a caliber team to do it and as long as we stay healthy and get after it, we should be all right.”

The championship chase for the Pacers begins at home Friday against No. 25 Lincoln Memorial at 4:00 p.m.