USC Aiken tops PBC baseball preseason coaches poll; Augusta tenth

AUGUSTA, GA – After a deep postseason run in 2016, the USC Aiken Pacers have been selected as the team to beat as they stand atop the 2017 PBC baseball preseason coaches poll. USCA received seven first-place votes and 135 total points, putting them just ahead of second-place Columbus State. North Georgia was third with Lander fourth and Georgia College fifth. Montevallo, Flagler, UNC Pembroke, Francis Marion, Augusta, Armstrong State, Young Harris and Georgia Southwestern rounded out the voting.

USC Aiken advanced to the championship game of the NCAA Southeast Regional in 2016, finishing with a 40-18 overall mark, 20-10 in conference play. The Pacers return 15 seniors from that team including designated hitter Zach Moon and outfielder Mitchell Price, both of whom were named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team earlier this week. USCA is ranked in the Collegiate Baseball Division II poll, highest of any PBC team.

Columbus State won their first PBC regular-season championship since 2008 and their first tournament title since 2010 last season. The Cougars were 42-14 overall and 23-7 in league play and hosted the 2016 NCAA Southeast Regional tournament. Nine seniors return from that squad including first-team All-Conference starting pitcher Brandon Koehler.

North Georgia won the 2015 PBC regular-season championship and won a pair of games at the 2016 PBC Tournament. The 2017 Nighthawks return 10 seniors and graduate students including third baseman Devin Gearhart and first baseman Trevor Sams, both of whom are fifth-year seniors and named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team. UNG is ranked 27th nationally in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll.

The 2017 coaches poll is below. Teams were given 12 points for a first-place vote, 11 for second place and so on. Coaches were not permitted to rank their own teams.

Peach Belt Conference Baseball

2017 Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank Team Score 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th Total 1. USC Aiken 135 7 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 135 2. Columbus State 129 4 2 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 129 3. North Georgia 113 1 3 3 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 113 4. Lander 97 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 97 5. Georgia College 94 0 1 1 2 3 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 94 6. Montevallo 83 0 0 0 2 4 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 83 7. Flagler 80 0 2 0 0 2 3 1 0 3 1 0 0 80 8. UNC Pembroke 74 0 0 1 1 2 1 1 4 0 2 0 0 74 9. Francis Marion 68 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 68 10. Augusta 63 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 2 2 2 1 0 63 11. Armstrong State 38 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 5 1 2 38 12. Young Harris 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 4 22 13. Georgia Southwestern 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 7 18