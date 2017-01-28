Family & Fighting: Joel Faglier’s rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Cross Creek sophomore wrestler Joel Faglier improved to 20-0 on the season with two wins at the area championships on Saturday morning, but to understand his success on the mat you have to know his roots.

“I started training when I was four years old,” Joel said.

Joel was born into a fighting family. His dad fought professionally and opened a mixed martial arts studio in Augusta in 1999.

“[It] was just something I always loved and my kids just kind of followed along,” Joel’s father Jason Faglier Sr. said. “I always taught them, [but] never forced them into it. It would have been OK if they never chose to fight, but that’s what they wanted.”

Both of Joel’s older brothers, Jason Jr. and Alex, are professional MMA fighters.

“I owe them a lot, especially my toughness,” Joel said. “I took a lot of beatings from my brothers and dad, all in good fun, but it was rough and it made me tough and I owe a lot to them.”

“He took a lot of abuse,” Jason Sr. said. “He had it from both his brothers, but it made him tough. It made him the athlete he is.”

It’s the bond, born and bred, that keeps the Faglier’s together.

“It’s an absolute blessing because my brothers and my dad and just so many other people have trained together for so long it keeps the family so close knit,” Joel said. “Whenever you’re out there grinding it out with somebody and you’re sweating and bleeding that makes it even more like family.”

It’s the toughness Joel learned as a kid that helps him flourish on the mat.

“Joel is very talented,” Cross Creek wrestling coach Nelson Patton said. “He comes from a driven family. They’re all very competitive, so he understands the drive and work ethic it takes to be successful. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

Joel dreams about wrestling collegiately and internationally, and once that’s finished he wants to follow in his families’ footsteps and become a professional MMA fighter. But first, he wants to leave a legacy at Cross Creek.

“I want to be a three time area champion, three time sectional champion and three time state champion,” Joel said.

The next step on his quest to claim his first state championship is the state sectionals at Jefferson High School on February 4th.