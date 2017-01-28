Former GRU president one of highest paid state employees

mike-miller By Published:
UPDATED ON 6: Reaction Mixed To GRU President Dr. Azziz Using College Bus, Police For Wedding (Cover)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The former president of Georgia Regents University is one of the highest paid state employees, even though he stepped down and no longer runs the school.

Ricardo Azziz made $1,735,874 last year, according to state records.

The former school leader is now making his salary from a deferred compensation plan and his work as Regents Professor at Augusta University.

Azziz is the highest paid state university official, but he’s the 2nd highest paid state employee overall.

Former executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, Curits Foltz, is the highest with $1,947,070 last year.

Georgia Tech’s president, Bud Peterson, is third with $1,107,843.

Augusta University has 11 employees within the Top 20 list. Most of them are doctors and department heads.

Current president Brooks Keel is number 11 making $765,558 a year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s