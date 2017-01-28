Former GRU president one of highest paid state employees

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The former president of Georgia Regents University is one of the highest paid state employees, even though he stepped down and no longer runs the school.

Ricardo Azziz made $1,735,874 last year, according to state records.

The former school leader is now making his salary from a deferred compensation plan and his work as Regents Professor at Augusta University.

Azziz is the highest paid state university official, but he’s the 2nd highest paid state employee overall.

Former executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, Curits Foltz, is the highest with $1,947,070 last year.

Georgia Tech’s president, Bud Peterson, is third with $1,107,843.

Augusta University has 11 employees within the Top 20 list. Most of them are doctors and department heads.

Current president Brooks Keel is number 11 making $765,558 a year.