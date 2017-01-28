Man on Aiken County’s “Most Wanted” list arrested in Texas after disappearing with 20-year old

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C.- A man on Aiken County’s, “Most Wanted” list is now behind bars in Texas.

Julio Vargas was arrested Friday afternoon in San Angelo, Texas.

Vargas is being held without bond at the Tom Green County Jail.

Vargas disappeare d last year with 20-year old Brittany Winburn.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Brittany’s father who says she was with Vargas at the time of his arrest and was unharmed.

Winburn adds that his daughter is now safe but is uncertain when she will be returning to Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Vargas has a long criminal history and is wanted for kidnapping, a weapons charge and assault and battery.

Aiken County Captain Eric Abdullah tells us he’s working to find out when Vargas will be extradited to Aiken County.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.