One person dead after moped and truck crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. – One person is dead after a moped and truck crash in Aiken County.

It happened around 6 a.m., Saturday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a Dodge truck was traveling along Augusta Road near Pleasure Island Road, when the driver of a moped pulled into the street.

The truck hit the moped, killing the driver of the moped.

The name of the victim who died has not been released at this time.

The driver of the truck is not expected to face any charges.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.