Columbia, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina department of juvenile justice director is off the job. Sylvia Murray resigned on Friday.

Her decision was after an audit was done. The report says the DJJ has out-of-date policies, is understaffed and has officers who are not properly trained.

Murray disagreed with the findings. But, she contacted new governor, Henry McMaster to resign.

There is no word on who will take her spot.