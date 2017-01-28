Teen with gun arrested prior to basketball game where three people were shot

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Three people were shot after a high school basketball game at South Aiken High School Friday night. Investigators say the victims are expected to survive.

Public Safety officials say a 15-year-old boy was arrested before the basketball game. Police say an administrator at the school thought they saw a gun on the teen and alerted authorities. A gun was found, and the boy was transported to a detention center in Columbia, S.C. It is not clear whether this incident is related to the subsequent shooting at the school or whether he is a student at Aiken High or South Aiken High.

The annual basketball game between the Aiken High School Hornets and South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds is always a big night, but this year, it ended with gunshots that struck three people. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Aiken Public Safety.

“I was completely shocked,” said South Aiken High alumna Rebekah Cates. “I’ve been an Aiken resident my whole life and went to South Aiken High School, and you read about things like this happening in other communities and see it happen in other communities. But you never assume it’s going to happen somewhere as small as Aiken or as close-knit as Aiken is.”

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Security was ratcheted up for the big game with six Aiken Public Safety Officers watching over a crowd of nearly 1,000 people.

“At the end of the game, as everybody was leaving the game, the officers working the game started moving toward the area of a disturbance when a couple shots rang out,” said Lt. Karl Odenthal of Aiken Public Safety. “And as they approached the scene, they saw an individual on the ground.”

That individual was a 45-year-old woman who had been shot in the thigh. Soon after, police were notified of a second victim, a 13-year-old-girl who had been shot in the lower thigh and had fled to a nearby fast food restaurant on Whiskey Rd.

Then about 15 minutes after that, investigators say a third victim, a 19-year-old man, was at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg.

“I’m wondering what’s going to be the next step,” Cates said.

In a press release, Aiken Public Safety says officers followed numerous leads and suspect descriptions trying to find whoever did this.

But as of early Saturday evening, they had had neither identified the shooter nor recovered the weapon.

Odenthal says police believe all the victims were shot on the South Aiken High Campus on East Pine Log Rd.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to reach out to Aiken Public Safety at (803) 642-7740 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at (888) 274-6372.