AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. – A former Aiken County council member is throwing his name in the hat for Aiken County chairman.

Gary Bunker is the third to announce his candidacy since the current chair, Ronnie Young, said he is running for South Carolina House Seat District 48.

Bunker self-identifies as a fiscal conservative.

He would be running against current council members, Andrew Siders and Chuck Smith.