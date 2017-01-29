Islamic Society of Augusta speaks out about new executive order

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This order that bans the entry of people from seven middle eastern countries is affecting everyone, including U.S.citizens.

The people at the society said this order does not represent the America they originally migrated to. They said they feel Trump’s order is the first step to banning Muslims in America.

“This is a really dark moment in our life. We love america, we fight for america. I did myself. I was in the United States Army for four years with them overseas,” Mohamed Osman, member of the Islamic Society of Augusta, said.

Members also said President Trump’s executive order is discriminatory and goes against the First Amendment.

“I think they should rethink their attitudes because we, American Muslims, are as patriotic citizens as everyone else,” Hossam Fadel, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Islamic Society of Augusta, said.

“Muslims have common values. Maybe we have different faith ideas, but in modern values, we are the same. If President Trump really wants unity, he should not single out certain groups,” another member, Aladien Fadel, said.

Osman said he and his family are directly affected by Trump’s new executive order.

“Oh my god… she is scared to death because she believes that she has built her future. She was so happy to come to the United States after she finished her medical school, but now she doesn’t know if she can come at all. She’s scared.”

Osman’s niece is in Sudan right now- one of the seven countries under the executive order. She is in the process of getting her green card, and by law, she has to be in the U.S. every six months. Her american dream is now at stake.

Osman said he came to this country seeking a successful new life, and he believes that everyone has that common goal in this country.

“I believe not only my dream, but everyone’s dream is in limbo. Your dream, republican dream, democrat dream, independent dream, black, white, green, blue, whatever it is…. everyone’s dream is in limbo,” Osman said.

These members believe the executive order is counter-productive.

“It will increase the chances of terrorist attacks because it’s going to be used as a tool by Isis and similar groups to validate their point that the United States is really fighting Islam,” Hossam Fadel said.

Mr. Fadel said the order makes every Muslim a suspect. He said U.S. officials should focus on real suspects, just like in any crime solving.

“Hate is destructive, and the other spectrum is love. You cannot go from hate to love. You have to take steps to do it,” Aladien concluded.

He said Americans should increase understanding of each other, regardless of beliefs. He added that education is key to removing mistrust of each other.