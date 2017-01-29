Local man takes first flying lesson on his 80th birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- John White is flying high on his 80th birthday. More than 5,000 feet high, to be exact. His large family surprised him with his first flying lesson at Christmas.

“I want to do this one again,” White said. “It was so much fun.”

His family gave him a flight simulator for Christmas a few years ago. This year, they decided to give him the real thing.

“Dad has always been fascinated by everything in the sky,” said Sherry Amerson-White, White’s daughter-in-law. “He participates in a local astronomy club and goes out and teaches children at different schools all about astronomy.”

Family members say they wanted to give back to the patriarch who gives so selflessly.

“We love him so much,” Amerson-White said. “He is a wonderful man. He gives unconditionally, and this is just one way that we thought we could do something special for him.”

White chose to use his lesson on his birthday. He says it’s never too late to learn something new.

“There’s something new to learn every day,” he said. “You got to keep learning. That’s what keeps you young.”

But co-piloting a prop plane was not the only thing that made this year special for him. His family came from Maryland, Kentucky and all over Georgia to be here for the big day.

“They’re as much of a participant in this as I am,” he said.

White shows us that the joy of trying something new does not have to have an age limit.

“[I] Loved it,” he said.

If you’re interested in flying lessons, you find more info here.