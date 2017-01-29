Project Jackson final approval scheduled for Monday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Project Jackson should get its final approval at a special-called North Augusta Council meeting Monday night.

City council will approve the 3rd and final reading of the Master Development Agreement for the more than $200 million project at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

There will be a council study session before the meeting.

Other parts of the Project Jackson still need to be approved, but the contract between the city and the developer has always been considered the biggest hurdle.

Project Jackson consists of a new stadium for the Augusta GreenJackets, a hotel, a conference center, restaurants, shops, offices, homes and much more.

No word on when construction will start, but city leaders are hoping to have the stadium ready for Opening Day 2018.