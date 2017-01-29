South Carolina courthouse Confederate flag

YORK, S.C. (AP) – A clerk of court says he will return a Confederate flag and portraits of Confederate generals will return to the York County courthouse after being told he was breaking the law by removing them.

Clerk of Court David Hamilton originally said he was removing the items taken down during a renovation because everyone should feel like they are being treated fairly in a courtroom.

But after his decision became public, Hamilton told The Herald of Rock Hill that state officials told him he was violating the Heritage Act.

The law was passed in 2000 and requires legislative approval to move or take down Civil War monuments.

Hamilton plans to form a diverse committee to discuss how to display the flag and pictures in the renovated courtroom.

 

