Augusta University Political Scientist talks about the refugee ban

No matter who you talk to, everybody has an opinion on the president’s executive order.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with a local Political Scientist to get some insight. He said there are some important details that many of us have overlooked.

Dr. Craig Albert, Augusta University Political Science Professor, thoroughly broke down the executive order for us. He said the United States has never had an executive order that is quite like this…

“Nothing like this has really happened that’s that broad and this specific. There has been occasions where a president has specified attention to a country or immigrants or refugees from a country for national and security reasons.”

But Dr. Albert said in the past, presidents have implemented additional vetting for certain countries. He pointed out that President Obama had a policy to keep close watch on most of the seven countries in President Trump’s executive order, due to fears of terrorism.

“It’s a 120 day ban on refugees… after which, we don’t know what’s going to happen, so I think that’s what’s causing more frustration than anything,” Dr. Albert said.

“We’re a nation that was founded by immigrants, and this policy is sort of us against the world. I think we should be working on building bridges right now instead of building walls,” Thomas Gordan, a student at the University, said.

Dr. Albert said there are several important parts of the executive order that the media isn’t discussing.

“Something interesting about the executive order is that it also says, very hidden in the text, that local and state agencies should be allowed to examine/re-examine what refugees they want placed in their society,” Albert explained.

This means, specifically, that states or even counties will have the authority to accept or deny refugees… depending on their origin.

“I think if we read into what Trump is thinking is that there have been attacks in Europe from refugees from these countries, massive terrorist attacks. Isis has specifically said they have a special operations force that has snuck into various western countries disguised as refugees. If I can get into the mindset of Trump, that’s what his mindset is,” Dr. Albert said.

Both Dr. Albert and the students we spoke with felt the order will have an opposite effect than what President Trump intends. They believe more people will sympathize with Isis, if not join their force.

Dr. Albert said as of last night, there is a federal hold on the executive order for court’s review.