Burke County Sheriff’s Office adds two new K-9’s to help fight crime

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has two new deputies on its roster, ready to sniff out crime.

Axle and Leo are ready to get out of their kennels and hit the streets.

The K-9 Division is the latest of several new units under Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Corporal James Kelly says Axle and Leo just wrapped up a full month of extensive training in Savannah for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“Narcotics detection is one of them. It’s probably going to be their main bread and butter. We also do tracking, we can track people with disabilities,lost children,” said Kelly.

All it takes is a one word command and a hand gesture to get the K-9’s sniffing out crime.

The dogs are also trained to look out for their fellow deputy.

“It also eliminates having to worry about back up showing up from fifteen minutes away…having that extra partner with you, watching your back while you’re out there doing your job,” said Kelly.

To the deputies the K-9’s work with, they’re more than just partners in crime.

“The dogs actually stay with us 24 hours a day. They live at home with us and our families so there’s going to be that bond there with us,” said Kelly.

Deputies say Axle and Leo will be mixing up their shifts so you never know when they’re going to be patrolling the streets of Burke County.

Besides the K-9 Unit, Sheriff Alfonso Williams has also added a Crime Suppression Team, a Narcotics Division and a SWAT team.