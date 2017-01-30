Commission to decide using sales tax money for Brown statue improvements.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A make over for the James Brown statue is moving forward but questions remains where should those improvements take place.

City leader scheduled to discuss Tuesday using 100-thousand dollars in sales tax money to enhance the statue with new lighting, exhibits and interactive features.

But commissioners still have to decide whether they want to do the enhancements at the current statue location or, move the statue to the Augusta Common.

“I think the Common would be a good place for it in the right location in there and they could add a few more things to it to make it a little more attractive,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Are you comfortable spending 100 thousand dollars to enhance the statue?”

“I’m comfortable spending the money for people to come visit our city,” said the commissioner.

Recreation officials say once commissioners approve the location and the use of sales taxes for the funding,the statue improvements could get started by the middle of this year.