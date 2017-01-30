Commissioner wants discussion on trashing on Augusta

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Piles of trash littering the roadway travel almost any major street in Augusta and you’ll see it as well as all those illegally placed signs in the right of way.

“It looks a little tacky if you ask me I think we should do something about cleaning the area up,” said Curtis Wright.

“We’ve got to cleanup Augusta it’s the number one issue I’ve heard from my constituents since I started. It’s not just downtown Augusta it south Augusta its west Augusta its east Augusta,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

And that makes a Trashy Augusta so Frantom is proposing a city wide initiative to cleanup.

“It’s starting the discussion I think it just can’t be the government to you got a lot of people in this community who want to help us out let’s start the conversation let’s see if we can bring in help,” says Frantom.

Enforcing littering and illegal dumping is done by the Marshal’s office, and Marshall Ramone Lamkin is on board saying this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

“It’s definitely something that needs to be done you have people who are moving here from all over the country we have cyber command here and nobody wants to move into a town that’s dirty we have to do our part to keep it clean,” says Marshal Lamkin.

At stake is the city’s image.

“We have to cleanup Augusta we have so much going on I hear from the people at Fort Gordon It’s one of the things we talk about is how nasty Augusta is so what are we going to do this is just to start that conversation,” says Frantom.

Marshal Lamkin would like to see increased in anti-littering campaigns maybe in the schools he said more education could result in reducing the need for stepped up enforcement.

Frantom wants to see the entire government pitching in as well as the public.

Commissioners are scheduled to talk about this in committee Tuesday.