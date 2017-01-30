Downtown Augusta Kroger to close after 35 years, Re-development plan in the works

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- After 35 years, Augusta’s 15th St. Kroger is shutting its doors.

“I remember when I was a kid, this place was always packed,” said shopper Allan Feeman.

Now, not so much.

Even though it’s the only supermarket for miles, Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit over an extended period of time as its reason for closing.

“We’re going to miss it when it goes,” said shopper Jane Lord.

Some of this Kroger’s main customers live in Harrisburg or Peabody Apartments nearby. Many of them don’t have cars.

“It will affect a lot of people, the Kroger store closing, because there’s a lot of people that don’t have transportation that comes up here that has to get somebody to bring them,” Lord said.

James Montogomery is among them.

“I know it’s going to affect me,” Montgomery said. “I know that because I mean I’m half-crippled and stuff, you know what I’m talking about, where am I going to walk to the store at?”

The store also has a bus stop in front of it. Now, the nearest grocery stores are located further uptown on Wrightsboro and Washington Roads, quite out of the way for downtown residents who depend on public transportation.

“They need this store. It’s as simple as that,” said shopper Cherrye Freeman-Hodge. “They appreciate having this store, and it’s a shame.”

The MCG Foundation leases the land to Kroger for just $6 per square foot, but Kroger says it was still losing money. However, the foundation is working with the city and several other entities to redevelop the land into a mixed use space with restaurants and residential space that will hopefully attract a grocery store. The foundation is already in contact with several national brands.

“It’s going to take a catalyst like that to get the grocery store tenant interested,” said Ian Mercier, the MGC Foundation’s CEO and president. “And once you draw the interest, they you show them the plan and hope that they’ll invest.”

The 15th St. Kroger’s last day is planned for February 28th.

Mercier says we should be seeing some work kicking off for the new development in about six months.

Kroger is looking to re-assign the store 110 employees to other locations.