Downtown Kroger to close its doors

Kroger Logo
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Kroger has announced that its downtown location will close by end of February.

The grocery chain’s Atlanta division released a statement detailing its plans to close the 15th Street location on February 28th due to declining sales and negative profit.

All 110 associates will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations around the CSRA.

The nearest Kroger locations to the 15th Street store are:

  • 2801 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909
  • 3435 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA 30909
  • 1284 Knox Avenue, North Augusta, GA 29841

 

