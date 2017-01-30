Former Columbia County teacher arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Columbia Middle School physical education teacher was arrested Sunday morning and an investigation continues into messages he received from a student.

Mark Thornhill is charged with “failure to report”, a misdemeanor that requires professionals in contact with children to file a report when there is suspicion of child abuse or sexual misconduct.

According to an incident report, Thornhill received Snapchat messages from a student claiming she had been molested in the past by her father, he is accused of not reporting those messages to authorities.

Thornhill has resigned from his position at Columbia Middle School.