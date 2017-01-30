Giving Your Best: Adrienne Gilstrap

AUGUSTA, GA.– When Adrienne Gilstrap’s youngest daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, she immediately took control and began advocating for better care for all Type 1 children.

“About a year ago my husband was in Korea. He left March 8, 205. On April 8, 2015 Molly was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

This summer myself and Alice Dorn contacted the head nurse for Richmond County, who so graciously was us to come and talk to all of the nurses within the school district about Type 1 diabetes, JDRF, the importance of recognizing signs and symptoms in children who may be in the beginning stages right before diagnosis.

In Columbia County, we put together packets of information about JDRF, about pumps that are on the market of all the continuous glucose monitors on the market and those were handed out to the nurses who then distributed them to all their Type 1 students.

Her husband continues:

“When we moved to Fort Gordon she was told that there was no JDRF group in the area. That would simply not do! So, she established a family network with partnership with JDRF Atlanta to establish JDRF CSRA and began seeking better fellowship and mentorship within the CSRA Type 1 community.”

He believes Adrienne is making a difference by bringing about more knowledge to families, and the public, about opportunities to help toward a day when Type 1 is no longer a problem. Bringing together families of type ones who might never meet each other.