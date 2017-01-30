Project Jackson contract gets final approval, work to start soon

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — After more than 4 years of discussion, Project Jackson is finally happening.

The more than $200 million project got its final approval by the North Augusta City Council Monday night.

City leaders held the 3rd and final reading of the Master Development Agreement.

City council met behind closed doors with the developer of Project Jackson and then the special-called meeting happened.

The city council ended up approving the contract for Project Jackson with a vote of 5 to 1.

“This is obviously the most complex thing that we’ve done in the 20 years that I’ve been Mayor and the 32 years that I’ve been on city council,” Mayor Lark Jones said.

The MDA is the agreement between the city and the developer.

“I won’t feel happy until a ribbon is cut and everything is in place, of course, I won’t be mayor then, but that will be okay, but we’re getting very very close,” the mayor said.

Project Jackson consists of a new baseball stadium for the Augusta GreenJackets, a hotel, a conference center, restaurants, shops, offices and homes.

“The money part of it is so delicate. It varies from day to day based on what the interest rates will be on the bonds and that’s still a critical point that we’ve got to reach that could cause us some heartburn down if interest rates start spiking on us,” the mayor said.

During Monday night’s meeting, the man who filed a lawsuit against the city, Steve Donohue, spoke out against Project Jackson.

He says there are problems when the city’s financial model and he still questions why public funds are being used to build a baseball stadium, however, others argue the stadium isn’t just for baseball.

“This is an outdoor sports and entertainment venue that has been labeled as a stadium but this is going to be so much more than the Augusta GreenJackets. We’re going to have concerts, we’re going to have festivals, we’re going to have trade shows. We’re going to have home and garden events. We’re going to be active more than 150 nights a year,” Augusta GreenJackets President Jeff Eiseman said.

Construction has already started on the infrastructure for Project Jackson, but offcials don’t know when the groundbreaking for the baseball stadium will take place.

City leaders also don’t know when the names of the businesses attached to Project Jackson will be released.