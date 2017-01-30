Registration open for Afro-Academic Cultural Technological and Scientific Olympics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Registration is now open for the Academic Cultural Technological and Scientific Olympics which is also known as the ACT-SO.

It is an enrichment program designed to recruit, stimulate and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among high school students.

A public information session is being held Monday at 5 p.m. at the Augusta Library on Telfair Street.

Registration can be done online via Eventbrite, by contacting emcclinnahan@gmail.com, or by calling 706-426-3077 for a student application form.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, January 31st.