Security at Aiken County high schools in question after shooting that injured 3 people

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect of a shooting at South Aiken High School is still at large and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person.

Since the incident security has been increased at all the county public schools.

The shooting has now prompted people to question the security measures that are currently in place during after-school functions.

Aiken and South Aiken High School students were back in class Monday, but not without a stronger police presence on campus.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and reviewed footage of Friday night’s shooting, right outside the Thoroughbred gym.

Still, the chaos wasn’t all caught on camera.

“Can you actually see the shooting take place in the footage that you are reviewing?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“In the stuff I have seen… I have not seen that,” said Aiken Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Karl Odenthal.

Before the game a 15-year-old was detained for carrying an unloaded handgun.

While, investigators don’t believe the two incidents are related it’s left some Aiken County parents wondering why there’s no metal detector in place.

“I’m sure that cuts down quite a bit on the crime,” former Educator Caroline Wood told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “The school I taught at did not have that and I think it would have helped quite a bit.”

Wood says she’s seen extra security measures implemented throughout schools in the nation.

“Because kids are bringing not just guns but knives and such,” Wood said.

The former Texas Teacher says renting metal detectors is a small price to pay for the safety of students, parents and faculty.

Still, in this case Lt. Odenthal says the shooting happened outside the school. So he’s not sure metal detectors would have made a difference.

“I something going to change, or are we going to stick to the same procedures?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Well I think that’s really up to the school district,” Odenthal said. “In terms of what changes they make in terms of the game. But I think that the big thing is encouraging kids if they are students, if they see someone or know someone who has a gun don’t be afraid to say something.”

WJBF NewsChannel 6 called the Aiken County Board of Education and left messages.

Our crew also stopped by their headquarters, where they waited for almost 30 minutes to speak to someone about security at games moving forward.

We have yet to get a response.

If you have any information please call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7740, or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.