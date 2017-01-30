Two suspects wanted in vehicle and credit card thefts

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft case and an entering automobile case.

Both incidents happened between Monday, January 23rd at 11 p.m. and Tuesday, January 24th at 6 a.m. in the townhome comples on Wrightsboro Road, across from Bellevue Cemetery.

In both cases, credit and debit cards were stolen and used at several businesses across Augusta.

All transactions were declined.

If you have any information on their identities, you’re asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.