Two suspects wanted in vehicle and credit card thefts

mike-lepp By Published:
theft-suspects

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft case and an entering automobile case.

Both incidents happened between Monday, January 23rd at 11 p.m. and Tuesday, January 24th at 6 a.m. in the townhome comples on Wrightsboro Road, across from Bellevue Cemetery.

In both cases, credit and debit cards were stolen and used at several businesses across Augusta.

suspect-vehicle
Suspect’s vehicle

All transactions were declined.

If you have any information on their identities, you’re asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s