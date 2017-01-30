Weapons and fights reported in Richmond County schools in one week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From fights to weapons on campus, the incidents at some Richmond County schools keep piling up, especially in the last couple of weeks. Now, some are outraged and calling on leaders to make changes in order to keep kids safe.

NewsChannel 6 decided to dig deeper into the matter after reports of weapons on school property caused parents to take to social media in concern for their children’s safety.

We learned from the Richmond County School System’s spokesman that there have been three physical incidents and two weapons across four schools.

We first brought you the story of a fight at Hephzibah Comprehensive High School last week. That incident took place Friday, January 20 and it was captured on cell phone video.

Another fight happened six days later at T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. That’s where Monique Braswell, former PTA council president for Richmond County, found herself in shock.

“I was there. I was one of the people breaking up the fight,” she said.

The recent fight at Josey and other wild behavior in some of the public schools across Richmond County has Braswell and other parents saying enough is enough.

“It was horrible. And I thought I was in between a bunch of teenagers until I turned around and seen that was a parent,” she said.

The past few weeks in Richmond County have been tough. Four Hephzibah students were arrested in connection with a 14-year-old boy being slammed to the ground allegedly for his shoes.

The next week, a second student was assaulted at the same school. An incident report dated Tuesday, January 24 states a physical assault took place between two girls in the school gymnasium during gym class. The narrative states the verbal altercation turned physical when the suspect pulled the victim’s hair and threw her to the ground. Punches were thrown several times as the victim laid on the floor and the incident was captured on video.

Two days later, the Josey fight Braswell helped break up took place on Thursday, January 26.

40-year-old Trumeka Lashon Jones is named in the incident report as suspect. It states she went to Josey to fight a male student along with her three daughters. The responding officer reported the victim stated he was hit in the face and head. Jones, according to the report, also had a pocket knife while on school property and ran away from law enforcement to her home.

That same day, a student brought a knife to Murphey Middle.

That incident report states the student claimed she brought the knife because another student planned to fight her.

On the exact same day the fight happened at Josey and the knife was brought to Murphey, a gun was found at Cross Creek High School.

The incident report states a sudent had a gun on school property.

Parents took to social media about the gun and the knife. One parent posted to social media a letter issued by the school system sent to parents regarding the knife incident.

Despite there being four incidents at five schools, Superintendent Angela Pringle issued one statement.

“The Richmond County School System is aware of a video of an incident that occurred Friday, at Hephzibah High School, which has been circulated on Facebook. Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously by the Richmond County School System and will not be tolerated. Currently, one student has been arrested and three students have been suspended pending tribunal. Warrants are being obtained for the arrest of the three suspended students.”

Braswell said she has two kids in the system, so she knows exactly what the problem is; parents.

“Please stop blaming the school system for everything that your bad ass kids do,” she passionately exclaimed.

NewsChannel 6 talked with school board member Jack Padgett about the gun that turned up at the school in his district and all of the other fights.

“I’ll vote with the tribunal to expel them,” he said stating he has to remain neutral.

Padgett wants more discipline for trouble makers and he said he’s not afraid of lower numbers and loss of state dollars.

“I’m willing to lose the money the state pays us for average attendance level to keep them out of school. I’ve got a lot of convincing to do of my board members to keep the kids out of school.”

But there’s a catch 22. He said the district needs more money for another way to tackle the issue; more security.

“Most of these events happen when the classes are changing or when the schools are being let out. When you have masses of kids, I don’t think you can put enough patrol officers in there to control it all,” he said.

For Braswell, it’s parenting and learning not to be friends with your children.

“Any day your child leave out the house with a knife or a gun you’re supposed to know that. I don’t give a damn how old these kids is,” she exclaimed.

She also said communities must do more too, but the school system is not off the hook.

“When you go to private school, here is what they do to you. When your child acts up, they kick you and your child out. Richmond County needs to get in front of this stuff. Dr. Pringle, we need to hear from you.,” she said

I spoke with the school board president, Marion E. Barnes and he told me via phone that these things do happen. He added that the board doesn’t have a plan yet to address how to curb the behavior problem, but he looks forward to how Dr. Pringle will address the issues at the next board meeting.

NewsChannel 6 has a call to action for Dr. Pringle. As parents continue to voice their concerns, we would like to give her a voice to lay out what kinds of plans the school system has to help curb these issues.

