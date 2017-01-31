Augusta couple celebrates Presidential Inauguration in front of Trump Hotel, despite the rain and an 8-month pregnant wife

TELEVISION PARK– Sarah Landrum had the invitation.

She had the energy and the determination to attend the Presidential Inauguration, even though she was 8-months pregnant!

Sarah and her husband, Drew, were thrilled to witness history … standing in front of the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

They were surprised to see how the media reported on the event, particularly the violent protestors, because from their perspective it wasn’t even visible. Their take-away was unity and celebration. Click the link above to hear them tell the story in their own words.