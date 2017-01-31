Augusta Solidarity created out of passion about the right to protest civil injustice, discrimination

TELEVISION PARK– This is a show that comes with a disclaimer: you may be offended! But as my pastor Danny Barton says, “You’ll get over it!”

The last 10 days have given us a chance to witness the peaceful transfer of power in this country as well as the right to peaceful protest– in huge numbers. We’ve also seen civil unrest that accomplishes, what? Vandalism, bodily injury, acting out.

But that’s just my opinion.

We’ve got guests today who cheered with thousands of others as our new First Family paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue… and others who who marched in solidarity, protesting injustice and discrimination.

Millions of people around the world marched in protest the day after the Presidential Inauguration. The movement stemmed from the national Women’s March on Washington. About a quarter million people turned out in Washington, DC. Their message is “Women’s rights are human rights.”

And here at home, women in the Augusta area joined in on the movement. Hundreds protested in the downtown area on Saturday, January 21st, despite the rainy conditions. Two local women came together to planned the march and created the organization, Augusta Solidarity to bring civil and human rights activists together.

The march was promoted as non-partisan… but many protestors, like Donna Wingfield, said the election of Donald Trump was the cayalyst that called them to action.

“I became depressed in a way that I had not been depressed since my husband died a year and a half before, and I could not see anything good when I considered the statements he had made during the campaign.”

Ginger McCall marched to stand up for all rights. “I’m marching for women’s rights. I want to make sure that they’re not swept away with the new administration. I’m fighting for all rights, quite frankly.”

The official women’s march has several “unity principles” including ensuring reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, civil rights, and environmental justice.

And several women with Augusta Solidarity have joined me here on the couch today: Jennifer Rahner, Leesa Gray and Keeley Burwinkel. Leesa and Keeley are actually the founders of the group.