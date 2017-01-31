Catholic bishops prepare to ask for removal of death penalty in case of murdered priest

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday several Catholic bishops will meet on the steps of the Richmond County Courthouse asking the District Attorney to remove the death penalty from the case involving a murdered priest.

Steven Murray is accused of killing Father Renee Robert and then dumping his body in the woods in Burke County.

The murder happened in April of 2016.

Tuesday’s press conference is in response to a “Declaration of Life” that Father Robert wrote and signed back in 1995.

It states that if he were ever to be killed, he doesn’t want the person who killed him to be put to death.

Those rallying for Father Robert’s wish say the main reason for the declaration is to highlight their belief in forgiveness.

“Even if he’s put to death Father Renee won’t come back to life so that doesn’t change the situation at all and then we bring another death into another family,” said Bishop Felipe J. Estevez.

Since December, the bishops have already received over 7,000 signatures in support of Father Robert’s wishes.

The press conference will be held at 11am on the steps of the Richmond County Courthouse.