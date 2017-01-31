Commissioners battle over community center operation

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It left the mayor very frustrated the turmoil over Commissioner Sammie Sias operation of the Jamestown Community Center.

“That issue needs to be dealt with I think in a sense of finality ends today as far as I’m concerned it’s over as far as this body is concern,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Sias signed the original contract with the city to operate the Jamestown more than 15 years ago when he was the head of the Sand Ridge Community Association,

He’s been in charge ever since, he holds the keys to open and close, something Commission Marion Williams has protested.

And prior to being a commission I had no trouble with it once you got elected that changed everything but Prior to that I had no question about what a good job of what they did or didn’t do,” said Commissioner Williams.

Williams said he’s gotten email complaints from parents about how the center was being operated,

Sias has butted heads with Williams before not only about the community center but also about this year’s 700 thousand dollar cut in the city subsidy for ambulance service.

“I’m a little tired of it now let me make sure we all understand something this has nothing to do with Jamestown it’s all about Gold Cross this is the root of the issue it has nothing to do with Jamestown and if we go back looking at the books I got some information,” said Sias.

What about this accusation that it’s about Gold Cross what about that accusation?

“We don’t vote on accusation we don’t handle accusations that’s what they are and they have no place in this body it’s time we do the people’s business and accusations are not the people’s business,” said Mayor Davis.

This issue that some have called a conflict of interest did boil over today but the mayor calling it over saying Commissioner Sias has stepped down from his over site at Jamestown community center something the mayor called a prudent thing to do.